Prohibitory order in Sabarimala: “Did you ask that question thinking that I am Narendra Modi? I don’t lie unnecessarily. I have brought the proof”; Pinarayi Vijayan’s reply

The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused that the union government has asked to enforce prohibitory order in Sabarimala temple. The union government had asked for prohibitory orders to be issued in Sabarimala foreseeing violence. He also produced the letter written by the Home Ministry to the Kerala government soon after the Supreme Court’s Sabarimala verdict was pronounced.

However, the central government had asked that prohibitory orders be issued to maintain law and order at Sabarimala in October 2018, Pinarayi said on Sunday. When someone asked the CM if he had proof of this instruction from the central government, Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Did you ask that question thinking that I am Narendra Modi? I don’t lie unnecessarily. I have brought the document, in case you’d ask for proof.”

The letter noted that “while certain civil/women’s rights activists, Left parties/fronts and pro-LWE groups have been campaigning in favour of women’s entry into the shrine, opposing groups/ activists have threatened that they would not allow entry of women inside the shrine. “In view of the above, all necessary precautionary measures may be taken to maintain law and order and appropriate security arrangements may be made to prevent any untoward incident,” the letter said.