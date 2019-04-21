Latest NewsInternational

Sri Lanka Blasts: Death toll rises 207, Seven arrested

Apr 21, 2019, 06:05 pm IST
Suicide bombers were involved in majority of the eight attacks that struck three churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing 207 people and injuring around 500 others, shattering a decade of peace in the island nation after the end of the brutal civil war with the LTTE.

At least seven suspects were arrested following the blasts, while the government imposed curfew across the country and barred access to all major social media websites, in wake of what is believed to be a terror attack.

