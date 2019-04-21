A expat women living in Dubai died in the blast that took place in the island nation, Sri Lanka. P.S.Razina aged 61 was killed in the suicide bomb attack in the Shangri-La Hotel on Sunday morning. Razina is the wife of Abdul Khader Kukkady, a native of Azad Nagar, Mogral Puthur, Kasaragod district in Kerala.

Razina is from Sri Lanka and she moved to Kerala after her marriage with Abdul Khader. The couple lived in several countries across the Middle East before settling down in Dubai a few years ago. Their children are now settled in the United States.

Razina and Abdul Khader went to Sri Lanka to meet Razina’s brother. Abdul Khader returned to Dubai on Sunday morning. Razina, who was staying at the Shangri- La Hotel in Colombo, returned to the hotel to check out and spend time with her brother and his family. The blasts in Shangri-La killed Razina soon after