Suresh Gopi’s Family Offers Solace to Sreelakshmi Who is Abused on Social Media by Left Supporters

Apr 21, 2019, 09:28 am IST
Suresh Gopi is continuing to win hearts at Thrissur with his down to earth nature and speech. He has a man-next-door kind of image in this constituency and as days pass by is looking well set to register a victory.

In one of his campaign of which the video went viral, a pregnant lady, Sreelekshmi was seen making a request to Suresh Gopi. The lady wanted the baby in her womb to be blessed by Suresh Gopi and the NDA star candidate instantly accepted her request. Watch Video:

But soon after the video went viral, left supporters launched some verbal abuses and hateful comment against the pregnant lady. Amidst the abuses, Suresh Gopi’s family has now reached out to Seelekshmi. Suresh Gopi’s wife Radhika, daughter Bhavana, Radhika’s mother Indira are the ones who reached Sreelekshmi’s house at Anthikad. They gave sweets to Sreelekshmi and offered her all support and solace.

