These five indoor plants will help to improve the air quality inside your home

Aglaonema

They are also known as Chineese Ever Green. These shrubs are most commonly seen in the tropical and subtropical regions of Asia. Aglanema plansts increases the air quality of your rooms to a greater extent. These shrubs removes benzene and carbon monoxide, which may be found in an indoor environment due to lack of adequate ventilation.

Zamia palm

This plant requires only limited light to grow and improves oxygen circulation to a larger extent. It is also slow growing and does not require much water to flourish.

Snake plant

The other name for this plant is Mother-in-laws tongue. This plant also called the “Mother-in-law’s tongue’ gives off a lot of oxygen, even at night. It increases oxygen circulation indoors as a result. It has also been noted to remove toxins such as formaldehyde, benzene, xylene, and toluene from the air.

Dwarf umbrella tree

The dwarf umbrella tree plant was named in the NASA study as being one of the most effective indoor plants to aid in reducing the toxins in the air.

Peperomia

According to the NASA study, peperomia can remove up to almost 50 percent of formaldehyde present in the air. The peperomia plant is one which requires little care and is considered one of the easiest plants to grow.