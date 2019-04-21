Vadakara Constituency: Former CPM leader and Independent candidate Nazeer was attacked by CPM activists: Video

C.O.T.Nazeer, an Independent candidate contesting from Vadkara Lok Sabha constituency was physically assaulted by CPM activists. Nazeer was attacked by a group of CPM workers at Meppayyur, Koyilandy. The cameraman who followed Nazeer was also attacked. The CPM activists also attacked men who tried to take visuals of the violence.

Nazeer, a former CPM leader and former Thalasherry municipal councillor of CPM has quit CPM to contest from Vadakara. He was getting threatening and warning from the side of CPM activists.

Naseer said he will complain about the incident to Election Commission. CPM seeks votes for fighting against political violence and communal politics is not allowing an independent candidate to work. This shows the double face of CPM, Nazeer accused. Nazeer said that the police was not ready to register his complaint.