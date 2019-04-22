Latest NewsGulf

2019-2020 holidays for UAE's public, private sectors issued

Apr 22, 2019
2019-2020 holidays for UAE’s public, private sectors issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR). Earlier in March 2019, the UAE Cabinet had granted the UAE private sector the same number of holidays as the public sector.

The decree aims at achieving a balance between the two sectors and supporting the national economy, the ministry said in a tweet. The move will contribute to streamlining work in both the public and private sectors, and enhance the attractiveness of the private sector for Emiratis.

It will also make it easier for citizens and residents to plan their vacations in advance and to strengthen social ties between all segments of society.

Even as public and private sector employees in the UAE will enjoy more official days off for Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, they will NOT get a paid holiday for Israa Wal Miraj (Rajab 27) and the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) (Rabi Al Awwal 12).

The total number of official holidays this year is 14.

According to the new list, residents might enjoy up to five days off for Eid Al Fitr, since the list specifies the holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, which means that if Ramadan has 30 days, the number of holidays would be five.

