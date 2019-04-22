KeralaLatest News

Alathur Violence: Anil Akkara MLA blames journalist M.V.Nikesh Kumar

Apr 22, 2019, 10:19 pm IST
Congress MLA from Wadakkancherry Anil Akkara has raised personal blames against noted journalist M.V.Nikesh Kumar. Akkara on his official Facebook page has raised his criticism. He raised criticism against Nikesh Kumar as a reply to news aired by Reporter Channel which is headed by Nikesh.

On the eve of the climax of election campaign CPM and Congress, workers clashed each other in Alathur and Remya Haridas the UDF candidate has been admitted in the hospital. The UDF accused that it was CPM workers who pelted stone on her. But a video in which Anil Akkara pleads to Congress workers not to throw stone went viral in the social media. Nikesh Kumar aired news on this and this has stirred wrath of MLA.

Read Facebook Post of Anil Akkara: 

