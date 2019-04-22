Latest NewsInternational

Cannabis supply website crashed on ‘Cannabis Day’ due to heavy traffic

Apr 22, 2019, 07:16 pm IST
1 minute read

April 20 (or 4/20) is celebrated as ‘Cannabis day’ in USA and Canda by thousands of Cannabis users. Tens of thousands of Americans gather around the country to celebrate a drug that remains illegal in the US: marijuana or Ganja. Major rallies occur across the country, particularly in places like Colorado and California, where marijuana is legal.

But this year, the global cannabis suppliers struggled to keep pace with Saturday’s demand, the largest ever 4/20 day. Suppliers in the United States, where recreational cannabis is legal in 10 states and Canada, where the drug was decriminalized for recreational needs last year, reported problems with meeting orders for what is called Black Friday.

The largest Cannabis delivery application, ‘Eaze’, collapsed under the weight of demand on Saturday. Online dispensaries for cannabis Nag and Chill also suffered from difficulties throughout the day.

Eaze steadily collapsed shortly after launching a “happy hour,” with free delivery in California, and a 20% discount on cannabis products in other countries. “We know that Eaze.com faces intermittent bouts and has all the hands on deck stuff to keep up with demand,” the company said on Twitter. “Thank you for your patience.”

“The volume was unprecedented – cannabis has definitely gone through the mainstream,” Aisee spokeswoman said. “The lines to California’s dispensaries were outside the door.”

The annual celebration, dating from the 1990s, has been abducted by big brands who want to earn money. Pizza Hut, the Ben & Jerry Ice Cream and the Lyft-sharing company Lyft this year made promotions.

Tags

Related Articles

Actor Anil Kapoor celebrating birthday with family : Watch Video

Dec 24, 2018, 10:54 am IST

IPL UPDATES; Sunrisers Hydrabad vs Rajasthan Royals; Rajasthan has won the toss and elected to bat first

Mar 29, 2019, 08:32 pm IST

This is What Palayam Imam Suhaib Moulavi Said About Rehana Fathima’s Attempt to Enter Sabarimala

Oct 25, 2018, 07:50 pm IST

Egypt Mosque attack : Death toll rises to 305

Nov 25, 2017, 08:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close