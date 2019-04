In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee plunged by 32 paise to close at a two-week low of 69.67 against the US dollar.

Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.7423 and for rupee/euro at 78.4076. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 90.6362 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 62.32.