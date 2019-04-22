Renowned Carnatic musician T.M.Krishna urged to the voters of Kerala to not to believe the lies propagated by BJP and Prime Minister Modi that Hinduism is in danger in Kerala. He in his official Facebook page has raised this request. The state of Kerala goes to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, Krishna urged Malayali voters to choose wisely.

The post has garnered hate comments, many of them hitting out at the musician’s comment that Hinduism is safe in the state. Raking up the Sabarimala issue, many users have asked the public to ‘not believe the lies propagated by TM Krishna’.

T.M. Krishna who is no stranger to controversy is known for outspoken attitude and strong stance against caste equations and communal forces in Carnatic music. In November last year, his concert was in New Delhi was cancelled, allegedly after a protest by right-wing trolls who called him ‘anti-Hindu’. The ace musician had announced that he would release one Carnatic song for Jesus and Allah every month after he faced backlash for using Carnatic music in Christian and Muslim devotional songs.

Read Full Facebook Post :