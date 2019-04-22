‘Kamasutra’ actress Saira Khan passed away

Bollywood actress Saira Khan who played the lead role in the erotic drama ‘Kamasutra 3D’ passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. The actress has played the female lead in Malayalam filmmaker Rupesh Paul directed film ‘Kamasutra 3D’. Saira replaced actress Sherlyn Chopra in the film.

The film Kamasutra 3D an erotic drama film, is based on an ancient Indian text on sexuality and related practices. The movie was first screened at the 2013 Cannes film festival. Before making her Bollywood debut Saira Khan appeared in many regional language movies.

Saira who comes from a very conservative Muslim family the acting career was difficult for her.

“I found out about the news and was shocked. Later, I noticed that nobody had reported it and that was even more shocking. She deserved to be recognised for her performance and to remain unknown even after the brilliance she had is even more hurtful. It’s a mourning time for us and I hope she Rests in Peace,” Rupesh Paul said in a statement.