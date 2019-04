The ‘Ragini MMS Returns’ actress Karishma Sharma has turns up the heat with her bold Photoshoot.

The actress was shot to fame with some successful TV serials and gained stardom in the Tv industry. She chose to stay fit so that she can play any kind of role. Her latest photo shoot revealed her in an ultra-modern bold avatar which is a feast for the eyes. she flaunted her svelte figure in a sensual manner which is enough to grab the eyeballs.