Katrina Kaif to collaborate with Akshay Kumar after a gap of nine years

Apr 22, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
The bold gorgeous actress Katrina Kaif on Monday has announced that she is reunited with Akshay Kumar. The collaboration is made after a gap of nine years. Reports have been suggested that they will be joining for Rohit Shetty’s “Sooryanvanshi”.

It is Katrina’s first venture with Rohit Shetty.

The Actress was welcomed by Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar to the team.

Welcoming the #Sooryavanshi girl on board, #KatrinaKaif! Releasing on Eid 2020!” Karan asserted on his Instagram.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Akshay’s Cape of Good Films

