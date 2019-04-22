Sri Lanka Blasts :Jihadi group Thowheed Jamath responsible for attacks, says Sri Lankan govt

Easter celebrations turned into national mourning as a series of blasts rocked Sri Lanka churches and hotels on Sunday. In one of the worst attacks in decades, 290 people, including six Indians were killed and around 500 injured. The blasts – one of the deadliest attacks in the country’s history – targeted St Anthony’s Church in Colombo, St Sebastian’s Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and Zion Church in the eastern town of Batticaloa around 8.45 a.m. (local time) as the Easter Sunday mass were in progress, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said. Explosions were reported from three five-star hotels – the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury in Colombo.

National Thowheed Jamath responsible for Easter attacks, says govt. The government admits to massive intelligence failure, issues apology to the victims. Lanka was alerted by a friendly country on April 4.