Supreme Court lifts TikTok ban, orders High Court to hear company plea

The Supreme Court on Monday lifted the ban on the app and ordered the Madras High Court to hear company plea on Wednesday. The top court requested the High Court to decide the application seeking vacation of interim ex-parte stay on the Tik Tok app on 24.04.2019 failing which interim stay granted by Madras High Court will stand vacated. Earlier, Google had blocked TikTok from the playstore in India. This came after Madras High Court’s directive to prohibit its downloads.

The Centre had sent a letter to Apple and Google to abide by the high court’s order, according to an IT ministry official. The app was still available on Apple’s platforms late on Tuesday but was no longer available on Google’s Play store in India. Google had said in a statement it does not comment on individual apps but adheres to local laws, news agency Reuters reported. The High Court had on April 3 asked the centre to ban TikTok, saying it encouraged pornography and made child users vulnerable to sexual predators.