A comedian with no political experience has won a landslide victory in Ukraine’s presidential election. The man of action is Volodymyr Zenlensky who has won the presidential election never had dreamed about being a president till date. Volodymyr has won 75 percent of total votes according to the sources.

Congratulations poured in from Europe and beyond, with French President Emmanuel Macron and Poland’s Andrzej Duda congratulating the Ukrainian president-elect by phone.

Volodymyr was a comedian tar of the TV series “Servant of the People”. He will now take the helm of a country of 45 million people beset by challenges and having run on the vaguest of political platforms.

You will now truly be the Servant of the People,” said British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt on Twitter, pledging London’s support.

Zelensky supporters say only a fresh face can clean up Ukraine’s politics and end the separatist conflict.