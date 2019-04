“We want Ali not Anarkali” ; Azam Khan’s son Abdullah attacks Jaya Prada

Samajwadi Party leader and son of Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam Khan, made a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaya Prada during a public meeting in Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. Without naming Jaya Prada, Abdullah Azam Khan said people of Rampur would reject ‘Anarkali’. Jaya Prada is contesting against Azam Khan in Lok Sabha election from Rampur seat.

“Ali bhi humare, bajrangbali bhi humare. Humein ali bhi chahiye, bajrangbali bhi chahiye lekin anarkali nahi chahiye,” said Abdullah Azam Khan in an apparent jibe at Jaya Prada. Anarkali, a dancer of the Mughal era, had an illicit relationship with the Crown Prince Jahangir. Abdullah’s father Azam Khan had also called Jaya Prada a ‘nachne wali’ in past. On April 16, the Election Commission (EC) had barred Azam Khan from campaigning for 72 hours.