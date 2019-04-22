Latest NewsInternational

Yemen: 85 people killed in a fight between rebels and army

Apr 22, 2019
In Yemen, 85 people have been killed in heavy fighting between pro-government forces and rebels in Dhale province.

The Houthi rebels recaptured the district of Damt and the surrounding area from forces allied with the internationally recognized government after more than a week of fighting. Dozens of people have also been injured.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war pitting the Iran-backed Houthis against the Saudi-led coalition-backed government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi since March 2015.

