A troller said Sunny Leone won’t suggest family business to her kids; She had a perfect reply

Former porn star Sunny Leone sat down for a chat with Arbaaz Khan for the show Pinch. And in the show, Sunny was at her candid best as she hit back at trolls about her career switch from adult entertainment to Bollywood. Arbaaz Khan showed her a mean troll that said, “Family business probably is the last thing Sunny Leone will ever suggest her children as a career option.”

“Yeah, probably. Why would I do that? But if they want to join the Indian film industry, I think that would be a great thing. Or if my daughter wanted to continue and run a cosmetic line that I just launched, I think that’s a great family business. Or the perfume line that I launched in the last two years. That would be a great family business that she would want to take over,” said Sunny Leone.

“I think my goal in life is to just raise a good human being, someone that’s kind and generous to people. Regardless of whether they work in entertainment. I doubt they would work in adult.” ”Whether they want to be a janitor, lawyer, doctor, astronaut, President of the United States or they feel like working in the arts, it’s their choice,” she said.