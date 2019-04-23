Amir Khan flying in economy class goes viral in Internet

Staying away from luxuries the superstar Aamir Khan took everyone by surprise as he was spotted traveling in the economy class of domestic budget airline Indigo.

The Dangal star is seen sitting by the window seat quietly wearing a place blue cap wearing his signature spectacles on.

The star has received a lot of attention and even went on amazing.

The video received a lot of praise from his fans and followers. Everyone took the incident as the gesture of an actual class of simplicity.

On the Bollywood front, Aamir was last seen on screen in the Thugs Of Hindostan along with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aamir is also the founder of Paani Foundation is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that is active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra.