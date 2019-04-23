Asian Boxing Championship: Shiva Thapa, L.Sarita Devi enter semi finals

Indian boxers, Shiva Thapa (60kg) and veteran L.Sarita Devi (60kg) have entered the semifinals at the Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok on Tuesday. In all, eight Indian boxers — four women and four men — advanced to the medal rounds on day two of quarterfinals.

The 25-year-old Thapa defeated Thailand’s Rujakran Juntrong in a one-sided lightweight contest 5-0. Thapa had won a gold in 2013, a bronze in 2015 and a silver in the 2017 edition of the marquee continental event. He is the first Indian to achieve the incredible feat.

In the women’s draw, former world champion Sarita defeated Kazakhstan’s Rimma Volossenko in a split decision to advance.