“Attach bomb to Rahul Gandhi, send him abroad”,says BJP Leader

BJP leader and Maharashtra state cabinet minister Pankaja Munde stoked a row with her shocking remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Deriding the Opposition for seeking proof of the “surgical strike” in Balakot, Munde said a “bomb should be attached” to the Gandhi scion and he should be sent to another country.

Munde issued the controversial statements on Sunday while campaigning for BJP state unit president Raosaheb Danve in the Jalna parliamentary seat. Danve, the incumbent MP and candidate from the constituency, was present on the dias along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“We did surgical strike after cowardly attack on our soldiers. Some people ask what was surgical strike and what’s the evidence? I say we should’ve attached a bomb to Rahul Gandhi and should have sent him to another country. Then they would have understood,” she said.