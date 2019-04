The Badminton Asia Championships began at Wuhan in China. The Indian team comprises PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in Women’s Singles, and Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma in Men’s Singles.

Indian shuttlers will also be seen in action in the Doubles categories. India will be looking to end its 54-year-old title jinx at the Championships. It was Dinesh Khanna who had become the Men’s Singles champion in 1965. Last year, Saina and HS Prannoy had won bronze medals.