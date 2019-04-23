Latest NewsIndia

BJP fields Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi

Apr 23, 2019, 12:20 am IST
Bharatiya Janata Party announced on Monday that former cricketer Gautam Gambhir will be contesting the Lok Sabha election from the East Delhi constituency while BJP parliamentarian Meenakshi Lekhi will be contesting from the New Delhi constituency.

Politician-turned-cricketer has replaced Maheish Girri as the party’s candidate and will compete against Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely, and AAP candidate Atishi.

Gambhir had joined the party on March 22 in the presence of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The second list of candidates released by the BJP retains all four MPs Manoj Tiwari, BJP state unit president, has been again given the ticket from North East Delhi, while Pravesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhur will be contesting from West Delhi and South Delhi respectively.

Delhi will go to polls on May 12 for the seven Lok Sabha seats at stake. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

