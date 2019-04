The Enforce Directorate has summoned the former ICICI Bank Ceo Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar the coming week in connection with the money laundering case.

Chanda has been asked to appear before officials on May 3, Deepak Kochchar and his brother Rajiv have been asked to depose on April 30

They are asked to reach the investigating agency in the Mumbai office.

The statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act