Congress defends Rahul Gandhi over ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ remarks

Apr 23, 2019, 02:51 pm IST
The Congress on Tuesday defended party chief Rahul Gandhi over his “Chowkidar chor hai” jibe aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it was a mere political slogan and the party never intended to attribute it to an earlier Supreme Court order.

“Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders have been using this political slogan in the past. We never intended to attribute it to an earlier Supreme Court order,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

He accused Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party of politicising the Rafale jet issue.

Noting that the party had urged the apex court to drop the case, Singhvi said the Congress had submitted a detailed explanation before it but will file an additional explanation, if needed.

