Congress Workers Held For Distributing Pamphlet Against K Surendran

Kerala is all set to go to the polling booth and Pathanamthitta constituency is one of the most highly watched place since all the candidates there are neck and neck there. NDA candidate K Surendran is expected to make inroads for his involvement in the Sabarimala issues from the devotee’s side. But in the last few hours before the polling, it seems the Congress workers are resorting to cheap tactics to ensure votes are cast against Surendran.

Police have arrested a few Congress workers who distributed pamphlets in the name of ‘Save Sabarimala Forum’ against BJP candidate K Surendran. They were arrested by the police while trying to spread the pamphlet in houses in Valiya Kulath near Ranni. Two cars and pamphlets have been recovered from them. It is reported that it was the BJP workers who stopped them and handed them over to Police.