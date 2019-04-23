KeralaLatest News

Congress Workers Held For Distributing Pamphlet Against K Surendran

Apr 23, 2019, 06:13 am IST
Less than a minute

Kerala is all set to go to the polling booth and Pathanamthitta constituency is one of the most highly watched place since all the candidates there are neck and neck there. NDA candidate K Surendran is expected to make inroads for his involvement in the Sabarimala issues from the devotee’s side. But in the last few hours before the polling, it seems the Congress workers are resorting to cheap tactics to ensure votes are cast against Surendran.

Police have arrested a few Congress workers who distributed pamphlets in the name of ‘Save Sabarimala Forum’ against BJP candidate K Surendran. They were arrested by the police while trying to spread the pamphlet in houses in Valiya Kulath near Ranni. Two cars and pamphlets have been recovered from them. It is reported that it was the BJP workers who stopped them and handed them over to Police.

Tags

Related Articles

sexual assault

Minor sexually assaulted by scientist

May 2, 2018, 02:22 pm IST

Don’t do this things on Shivaratri and invite lord Shiva’s wrath: See them

Feb 13, 2018, 04:22 pm IST
Uber-app

This Indian cricketer becomes Uber cabs’ brand ambassador

Mar 9, 2018, 08:58 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi to take over as congress president soon: Sonia Gandhi

Oct 13, 2017, 09:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close