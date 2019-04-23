Latest NewsIndia

Four dead as car falls in gorge

Apr 23, 2019, 03:06 am IST
Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Haripur Dhar area of Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh. The accident took place on Thiyan Bagh-Gahal Road when the driver lost control and the car rolled and fell into the 500-metre deep gorge.

The occupants of the vehicle, who died on the spot, were on their way to attend a marriage function in Gahal village. The relatives of the deceased started searching for them when they didn’t reach the function venue and found the car in the gorge near Haripur Dhar helipad.

