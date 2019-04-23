General Election: Congress declared candidates for New Delhi

Putting an end to the possibility of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress declared six candidates for Delhi.

Former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit will contest from North East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi and Rajesh Lilothia from North West Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party has already declared the names of its candidates for all the seats.

Polling will be held in the national capital in the sixth phase on May 12.