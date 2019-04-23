Latest NewsIndia

General Election: Congress declared candidates for New Delhi

Apr 23, 2019, 12:27 am IST
Less than a minute

Putting an end to the possibility of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress declared six candidates for Delhi.

Former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit will contest from North East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi and Rajesh Lilothia from North West Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party has already declared the names of its candidates for all the seats.

Polling will be held in the national capital in the sixth phase on May 12.

Tags

Related Articles

tvs-apache

TVS launches RTR160 Race Edition in India

Apr 13, 2018, 03:26 pm IST

Shocking! Customer got beaten up by the seller for this absurd reason

Jan 12, 2018, 02:41 pm IST
Amazing-Offers-Of-Airtel

Free Data and Calls, All at a Price Less than Rs 100. Airtel is Coming Back Strongly

Jul 31, 2018, 05:08 pm IST

Here’s why Delhi HC banned Baba Ramdev biography ‘ Godman to Tycoon ‘

Aug 11, 2017, 04:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close