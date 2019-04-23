Government to impose age restriction to visit porn sites

The UK government has decided to impose age restriction to visit porn sites. From July 15 to visit porn sites one must prove that he is aged more than 18.

Starting July 15, all internet users that try to access adult content will have to prove they’re over 18 years of age first. The new rules stipulate that every commercial provider of online porn will have to put into place “robust age-verification checks” to ensure their users are adults.

The age block will require commercial pornography sites to show that they are taking sufficient steps to verify their users are over 18, such as by uploading a passport or driving licence or by visiting a newsagent to buy a pass only available to adults. Websites which fail to comply risk substantial fines or having their websites banned by all British internet service providers.

The age verification law was introduced last year with the Digital Economy Act, and after several delays, it has now been finalized and will come into effect during April