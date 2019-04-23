Latest NewsInternational

Government to impose age restriction to visit porn sites

Apr 23, 2019, 09:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

The UK government has decided to impose age restriction to visit porn sites. From July 15 to visit porn sites one must prove that he is aged more than 18.

Starting July 15, all internet users that try to access adult content will have to prove they’re over 18 years of age first. The new rules stipulate that every commercial provider of online porn will have to put into place “robust age-verification checks” to ensure their users are adults.

The age block will require commercial pornography sites to show that they are taking sufficient steps to verify their users are over 18, such as by uploading a passport or driving licence or by visiting a newsagent to buy a pass only available to adults. Websites which fail to comply risk substantial fines or having their websites banned by all British internet service providers.

The age verification law was introduced last year with the Digital Economy Act, and after several delays, it has now been finalized and will come into effect during April

Tags

Related Articles

FIFA World Cup 2018 Awards : Golden Boot, Golden Ball award winners ; See the full list

Jul 16, 2018, 08:01 am IST

Here’s how a woman flier got an entire plane to herself

Jan 6, 2018, 07:01 am IST

Match Fixing: Pakistan Model admits she meets Shami in Dubai

Mar 19, 2018, 08:31 pm IST

Honda launches ‘Navi’ 2018 edition in India

Jul 20, 2018, 10:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close