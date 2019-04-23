“Govt Could Have Sought More time to Implement S.C Verdict, Sabarimala Issue Will Influence Voters”: NSS Gen Sec Sukumaran Nair

Nair Service Society General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair had taken a stand that NSS is going to take a stand of keeping an equal distance from all political parties, but may have said something that actually gives an insight into his political predilections.

“The stand on Sabarimala is that the belief and customs should be protected. This stand will influence the voters. NSS has not given any instructions to any voters. But why did the Government rush to implement the Supreme Court verdict? Govt could have sought more time to implement the verdict” said G Sukumaran Nair.

He added that if Govt could have waited till the verdict on review petition was out, it would have done no harm.