Honda launches CBR650R in India : Price and Features

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched its latest sports middleweight model – new CBR650R at Rs.7.70 lacs (ex-showroom pan India).

It is equipped with a powerful 649cc liquid cooled four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve engine, for a high tuned performance.

The Assist/Slipper Clutch is useful for rapid downshifting to control corner. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) maintains rear wheel traction and can be switched off should the rider choose to.

CBR650R’s chassis is 6kg lighter than its predecessor for faster side-to-side steering agility. The new, adjustable 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks offer superior suspension response.

The CBR650R also allows for easy pauses with enhanced braking. The dual radial-mount calipers match a single-piston rear caliper for improved balance. The dual channel ABS maintains smooth control in wet or dry conditions.

The 4 exhaust downpipes sweep together around the front of the engine, and the specially designed muffler delivers an electrifying roar.