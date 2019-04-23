Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the coordinated bombings in Sri Lanka

The Islamic State has now claimed the responsibility for the coordinated bombings in Sri Lanka. The incident had resulted in the death of 321 people and 500 other injured. The death and injury reports have been reported by the AMAQ news agency on Tuesday.

Despite the group claimed the responsibility for the attack they did not give any evidence for the same.

The SriLankan government has blamed the National Thowheeth Jamaath after the seven suicide bombers struck at the three churches and three hotels on Sunday.

State Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that what happened in Sri Lanka was in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch.” Mr. Wijewardene has proposed banning the NTJ.

However, the Islamic State’s claim does not mention the Christchurch shootings.

“A security source told Amaq agency the perpetrators of the attack targeting the citizens of [US-led] coalition countries and Christians in Sri Lanka were soldiers of the Islamic State,” AMAQ said.

