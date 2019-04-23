Jet Airways’ slot allocation to other airlines only temporary, says Aviation ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation informed that it has decided to allot some slots vacated by Jet Airways to other airlines on a temporary basis. The ministry said it has constituted a committee comprising of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), JV/PVT Airlines and slot coordinators to allot some of the slots vacated by Jet Airways. The committee will allocate the slots for 3 months, the ministry added.

The ministry said the slots will be made available to Jet Airways when its operations are revived. Jet Airways shut down operations indefinitely last week after failing to secure emergency funding from lenders. The ministry also assured Jet of “protecting” its historic slots as per the applicable norms and regulations. The State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders and Jet Airways employees unions had on Monday urged the government to secure its international landing slots to protect its valuation.