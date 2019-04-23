KeralaLatest News

LDF Uses Pictures of God in their Election Campaign at Thrissur, Check this Out

Apr 23, 2019, 06:58 am IST
Less than a minute

One of the key points in NDA’s campaign against the ruling LDF in Kerala has been their stand on Hindu issues like Sabarimala Supreme Court Verdict where the Pinarayi Govt was absolutely bullish in implementing it. Despite this, there were complaints raised from many parts of the state that the Left has been campaigning votes in the name of Gods. Now in yet another incident, it seems the LDF has used pictures of God in their campaign at Thrissur, which is a poll code violation.

It was yesterday during the end phase of the campaign that LDF used Umbrellas with the picture of God. BJP said that they will approach Election Commission against the poll code violation. There were also many incidents of clash during the end phase of the campaign.

Thrissur is one of the constituencies where NDA candidate is expected to make inroads, thanks to his innovative campaign and speech that won the hearts of the voters.

