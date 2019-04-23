Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu barred from holding election campaign

The Election Commission (EC) of India on Monday barred Congress leader and Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from holding public meeting, road show, public rally and media interviews in connection with the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The ban has been imposed for 72 hours beginning from Tuesday morning. The development came on the heels of Sidhu’s controversial remarks in which he allegedly warned the Muslim community that efforts were on to divide their votes in Bihar.

“Election Commission of India bars Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from holding any public meeting, road show, public rally and interviews in media in connection with ongoing elections, for 72 hours from 10 am on 23 April 2019,” the news agency ANI reported.