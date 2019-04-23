Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : “Country needs a Prime Minister,not a Chowkidaar”,says Hardik Patel

Apr 23, 2019, 01:04 pm IST
Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel and Congress leader Hardik Patel today cast his votes in Gujarat, where polling is underway for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

“For a chowkidaar, I would go to Nepal. I need a Prime Minister in this country who would strengthen the country. I want a prime minister not a chowkidaar,” said Congress leader Hardik Patel after casting his vote in Gujarat.

The Congress and BJP are facing off in Gujarat, where the Congress’ confidence was bolstered after a significant win in the 2017 Assembly polls.

In Gujarat, over four crore voters will decide the fate of 371 candidates in fray for 26 Lok Sabha constituencies and 45 candidates for bypolls in four Assembly seats.

Besides Gandhinagar, polling is being held in Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari and Valsad.

