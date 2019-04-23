Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Snake found in VVPAT machine in Kannur

A snake was found inside the VVPAT machine at booth number 145 at Kandagai LP School in Mayyil. The snake was found in the machine at the time of mock polling. The authorities later removed the snake from the machine. Meantime, complaints galore against the voting machine.

People in Ernakulam are returning homes without casting votes after errors noticed in the voting machine at St Mary’s School in Marine Drive. Though it was replaced, it was not functioning. The voters returned after waiting for nearly an hour.

The election commission did not verify the efficiency of the voting machine seriously, alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. They should have ensured the efficiency of the machines. The complaints on voting machines voiced earlier should have been remembered, the chief minister said.