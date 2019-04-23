LS Poll 2019; This is what Pinarayi Vijayan faced on his poll booth while casting his vote

EVM malfunctioning was pointed out in many polling booths through the district collectors have addressed the issue and asked the voters to stay calm pointing the issue to be a hoax.

The malfunctioning was pointed out by none other than the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan.

He also asserted that the election officials have failed to ensure the proper working of EVM machines.

“I myself had to wait for a while and I was told that the EVMs are not working. I am also told that this is the case in other places also,” Vijayan told the media in Kannur after he voted.

The opposition leader who cast his vote in Alappuzha has also complained about the faulty EVMS.

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K. Vasuki rubbished reports that at a booth in Kovalam in the state capital, whenever the button for the Congress candidate was pressed, the light against the BJP symbol lit up.

“This has been checked and this is not true,” said Vasuki.