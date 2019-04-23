Mohanlal likely to cast his very first vote today

The ‘Complete actor’ Mohanlal may likely to cast his first vote today. On Monday, the BJP candidate contesting from Thrissur actor Suresh Gopi visited Mohanlal on his house in Kochi. After their meeting, answering to media, Mohanlal replied that his vote is at Thiruvananthapuram. On further questions whether he will cast his vote or not, he said that it will be suspense. He then flew to Thiruvananthapuram.

Mohanlal will cast his very first vote today at the polling booth in Mudavanmugal. Due to the busy schedules, he wasn’t able to vote until now.

Actor Mammootty will cast his vote at Kochi. Mammootty wasn’t able to vote last time as his name was not there in the voter’s list. His son and actor Dulquer Salman will also poll his vote at Kochi.

The NDA candidate at Thrissur, Suresh Gopi, will vote at Sasthamangalam. Prithviraj and mother Mallika Sukumaran will vote at Thevara. Indrajith has his vote at Maradu and Salim Kumar will vote at Munambam in Paravur.

Poetess Sugathakumari will vote at her booth in Coir Bhavan. Sreekumar Thampi will vote at St. Xavier’s School, Peyad. Producer Suresh Kumar and wife Menaka will cast their vote at Thycaud LPS.