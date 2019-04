Mudslide kills 19

At least 19 people were killed and 14 others were missing after a mudslide that buried eight houses early Sunday in southwestern Colombia, authorities said. A search was underway for any others who might be trapped under rubble.

The injured were being treated at hospitals near the scene of the disaster in Rosas, in the department of Cauca, the national risk management agency said. The agency attributed the mudslide to the heavy rains that have battered the country for several weeks.