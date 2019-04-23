Latest NewsIndia

One killed, two injured in poll-related violence

Apr 23, 2019, 11:15 pm IST
A voter was killed and two were injured in a clash between workers of the Trinamool Congress and Congress during voting in Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. The violence occurred in Bhagwangola under Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency during the third phase polling in West Bengal.

The deceased has been identified as Tiarul Sheikh. The Congress claimed Tiarul was a member of the party and blamed the TMC for the clash.

The Election Commission sought a report from the Murshidabad district magistrate.

