One killed, two injured in poll-related violence

A voter was killed and two were injured in a clash between workers of the Trinamool Congress and Congress during voting in Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. The violence occurred in Bhagwangola under Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency during the third phase polling in West Bengal.

#WATCH West Bengal: Unidentified men hurled a bomb near polling booth no-27,28 in Murshidabad's Raninagar area. #LokSabhaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/9qUkhxBJ8Q — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

The deceased has been identified as Tiarul Sheikh. The Congress claimed Tiarul was a member of the party and blamed the TMC for the clash.

The Election Commission sought a report from the Murshidabad district magistrate.

West Bengal: Man standing in a queue to vote killed in clashes between Congress and TMC workers in Baligram, Murshidabad. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/hkTc56cT7i — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019