“Press Congress Button and Vote Goes to BJP at a booth in Kovalam”: District Collector Dismisses the Congress’ Allegation as Baseless

Apr 23, 2019, 09:56 am IST
Polling is progressing in Kerala and there are a lot of complaints pouring from many parts of the state. One of the complaints that grabbed the attention was from booth number 151(Chovara) in Kovalam where Congress workers complained that if they voted for Congress, the vote actually went to BJP. Congress workers have been raising allegations of BJP trying to hack the EVM but district collector Vasuki has dismissed the allegation as baseless.

“It is technically impossible for a vote to be cast to a different candidate when you press the button next to your candidate. This has been tested and confirmed. The polling is progressing smoothly” she said. Check out her fb post:

Later Vasuki said that the issue may have been with a button in the machine and that it has been resolved.

