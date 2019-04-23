Rahul Gandhi asserts he will be doing this for the next five years.

The Congress president Rahulk Gandhi has said that he would like to do justice for the next five year and reverse the trend what the NDA government is doing currently right now.

The veteran leader was addressing the people in an election rally in Beheshwar Dham.Rahul Gandhi also promised a surgical strike on poverty and give government jobs to 22 lakh people in the next one year if his party is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress president offered prayers at the Shiva temple in Beneshwar Dham, where an annual tribal fair is held.

He said that “PM Modi did the most injustice to tribals in the past five years. He did not fulfill promises and ran a government for 15-20 rich people, which can be a pure allegation.

He alleged that the Modi-led BJP government worked to snatch water, jungle, and land of tribals but the Congress will secure it all.