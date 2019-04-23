Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi promises to give Govt jobs to 22 lakh people in the next one year

Apr 23, 2019, 02:11 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today promised to give government jobs to 22 lakh people in the next one year if he is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur, the Congress president said the Narendra Modi-led government had done injustice in the last five years.

“Now, I want to do justice in the next five years,” Mr Gandhi told the gathering.

The Congress chief claimed PM Modi had done the most injustice to tribals in the past five years. He did not fulfil promises and ran a government for 15-20 people, Mr Gandhi alleged.

Rajasthan goes to the polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6.

