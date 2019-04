SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappali Natesan calimed that AICC president Rahul Gandhi will win from Wayanada seat. He made this response after casting his vote. He was accompanied by his son and NDA candidate contesting from Wayanad Thushar Velappalli.

He also said that the ruling LDF will get a backlash in certain constitunecies. He calimed that Sabarimala issue will nbackfire LDF in the election. A.M.Arif will win from Allappuzha seat, he added.