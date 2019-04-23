Latest NewsIndia

Serial Actress Gets Drunk and Creates Ruckus in Gallery During IPL Match

Apr 23, 2019, 07:57 am IST
IPL brings a lot of action to the spectators and sometimes there is more happening in the gallery.

Telugu TV actor Prashanthi and five others were booked for creating a nuisance and obstructing a person from watching IPL match at Uppal stadium here on Sunday, said police.

The police said that they registered a case after the complainant, identified as Santhosh, said that the actor and her group of friends got drunk in the corporate box and did not allow him to watch the match between Sun Risers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

“We have registered a case under section 341, 188 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation in the matter is underway,” the police said.

