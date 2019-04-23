Sexiest Remarks: BJP lodged complain against MLA

The BJP had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against SP MLA Mohammed Abdullah Azam, the son of senior SP leader Azam Khan for making indecent remarks on BJP leader Jaya Prada. The party asked the Commission to arrest Abdullah Azam for using sexiest remarks.

BJP leaders accused that it was the misfortune of Rampur that people like Azam Khan and Mohammed Abdullah openly used indecent language against women.

At a public meeting on Sunday in Rampur, Abdullah Azam had said, “Ali bhi humarey, Bajrang Bali bhi humarey, lekin Anarkali nahi chahiye (Both Ali and Bajrang Bali are ours, but we don’t want Anarkali).”

Anarkali, a famous courtesan in Mughal emperor Akbar’s court, was known to have had an affair with Akbar’s son Jehangir. As punishment, she was buried alive in a wall.