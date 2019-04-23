Latest NewsNEWSEntertainment

SRK likely to have have a cameo in ‘Dabangg 3’

Apr 23, 2019, 08:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

According to the latest reports, it is being said that King Khan will be playing a cameo in the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The film is currently undershooting. The reports regarding this has been broadcasted by the Pinkvilla.com. They reported that the movie requires some sort of flashback scenes which actually narrate how Salman’s character Chulbul Pandey turns into a Robinhood. And because it is an important part and several names were doing the rounds, Salman decided to call in good friend SRK.

It has been said that both the stars had made conversations regarding this and King Khan has nodded his head for a yes.

However, the makers have not confirmed about the special appearance as of now.

Tags

Related Articles

International Adventure Race kicks off in Kashmir

Sep 13, 2017, 08:22 pm IST

“BJP doesn’t understand English”, mocks Congress

Jan 27, 2018, 04:49 pm IST

BJP leader Uma Bharti won’t contest Lok Sabha polls

Mar 22, 2019, 10:19 pm IST

People Drinking Alcohol in Public in this State to be Fined Rs 2,500

Jul 17, 2018, 07:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close