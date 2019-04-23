SRK likely to have have a cameo in ‘Dabangg 3’

According to the latest reports, it is being said that King Khan will be playing a cameo in the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The film is currently undershooting. The reports regarding this has been broadcasted by the Pinkvilla.com. They reported that the movie requires some sort of flashback scenes which actually narrate how Salman’s character Chulbul Pandey turns into a Robinhood. And because it is an important part and several names were doing the rounds, Salman decided to call in good friend SRK.

It has been said that both the stars had made conversations regarding this and King Khan has nodded his head for a yes.

However, the makers have not confirmed about the special appearance as of now.